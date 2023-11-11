Multiple people were shot on Friday on Interstate 59 in Alabama’s Birmingham, police said. At least two people who were injured have been transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said that a group of people were trying to locate a stolen vehicle. When they found it, they tried to confront those inside, causing a shootout on the Interstate. California Shooting: Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Chula Vista Shopping Mall, Suspect Absconding (Watch Video).

Alabama Shooting

BREAKING: Multiple people reportedly shot on I-59 in Birmingham, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/oEyQm7fkht — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 10, 2023

