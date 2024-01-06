Moments after takeoff, one of the windows of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX broke open, resulting in an emergency landing of the plane. Passenger-shot videos show how the mid-cabin evacuation window had totally detached from the aeroplane while the flight was still in the sky. Following the incident, Alaska Airlines has temporarily grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 aircraft. The airline said all of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes have been grounded for safety inspections after the mid-air incident. Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Portland Airport After Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air (Watch Video).

Alaska Airlines Grounds Fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 Aircrafts

BREAKING: Alaska Airlines has temporarily grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 aircraft after Friday's incident https://t.co/RiAWCoWTA8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 6, 2024

NEW: Alaska Airlines says all of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes have been grounded for safety inspections after mid-air incident — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines Flight's Window Blows Out Mid-Air

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon ⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)