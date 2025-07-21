Alaska Airlines ordered a temporary ground stop for all its mainline and Horizon Air regional flights late on July 20 (US time) due to an unspecified IT outage, according to a statement from the airline and a notice posted on the FAA’s status page. The disruption, which began around 8 pm Pacific Time, halted departures to all destinations. By 11 pm, the ground stop was lifted, and operations began to resume. However, Alaska Airlines warned of ongoing delays as aircraft and crew are repositioned, urging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. The airline has not disclosed the cause of the outage. "At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on July 20, we experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights. As of 11 p.m. Pacific, the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed. As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport," Alaska Airlines posted on X. Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 Flight DL446 Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air (Watch Video).

Alaska Airlines Hit by IT Outage

Alaska Airlines Resumes Services

