The Dutch Police on Sunday dispersed thousands of people while they were protesting against COVID-19 lockdown in Amsterdam. In a video, the Riot Police is seen trying to disperse large crowd of people who had gathered at the museum square in Amsterdam to demonstrate against the Coronavirus policy. People were mauled by dogs of Riot Police and also beaten with batons in Amsterdam. Thousands of people defied a ban imposed by the Dutch government on demonstrations against its Coronavirus lockdown policies.

NOW - People mauled by police dogs, beaten with batons at unauthorized protest against Covid restrictions in #Amsterdam.pic.twitter.com/BR5pUBqHuc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2022

Watch: Protests in Amsterdam

large crowds of people gather at the museum square in Amsterdam to demonstrate against the corona policy#Amsterdam #Museumpleinpic.twitter.com/ivdcrL0kXD — Vince2 🍀🎗 (@Vince225368787) January 2, 2022

