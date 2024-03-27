Argentine President Javier Milei has declared his intention to lay off 70,000 government workers in the upcoming months, demonstrating his aggressive strategy to significantly reduce the size of the state, as reported by Bloomberg. While the planned layoffs constitute only a small portion of Argentina’s 3.5 million public sector employees, Milei is expected to face resistance from influential labor unions. Argentina President Javier Milei Writes to BRICS Nation, Formally Rejects Invitation to Join Group.

Javier Milei Announces Plans For Job Cuts

BREAKING: Bloomberg reports that Argentina's President Javier Milei is planning to fire 70,000 government workers — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2024

