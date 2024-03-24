Armed individuals launched an attack on a police department in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, as reported by Russian news agencies on Sunday, March 24. The attackers, suspected to be affiliated with the Combat Brotherhood organisation, initiated the assault following the earlier detainment of 50 members of the group. The incident was accompanied by blasts and gunfire, resulting in injuries to several individuals. US Official Warns of ‘Serious National Security Threat’ After Intelligence Report Says Russia Planning for Space-Based Nuclear Weapon.

Armed Attack on Yerevan Police Station

Three assailants forcefully penetrated a police station in Yerevan's Nor-Nork district using hand grenades. A short while ago, members of the "Struggle Brotherhood" organization had gathered near the station, demanding the release of their 24 members held by police. pic.twitter.com/vkBJnLSFDt — Mintel World (@mintelworld) March 24, 2024

BREAKING: Gunmen storm police station in Yerevan, Armenia, and detonate grenades, according to local media pic.twitter.com/rPw3caKouC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 24, 2024

Gunmen Storm Yerevan Police Station

Armed men stormed into a police department in the Nor-Nork district of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Vi4zCWgtRV — Gator Nana (@GatorNanaJag) March 24, 2024

