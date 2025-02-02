A devastating flood emergency hit North Queensland, Australia, on February 2, with at least one confirmed death and thousands forced to evacuate as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding. The death occurred in Ingham, and evacuation orders were issued for several suburbs in Townsville, with over 2,000 homes left without power. Authorities are warning that floodwaters could rise to second-storey levels, with conditions considered dangerous and life-threatening. More than 700mm of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours, with experts predicting record rainfall in the coming days. Emergency teams are working to bring in supplies, but road access has been severely restricted, further complicating rescue efforts. Australia: Flood Warnings Issued for Queensland After Heavy Rains Batter State.

One Dead, Thousands Evacuate in North Queensland as Floodwaters Rise

🚨🇦🇺 North Queensland Floods. 1 death confirmed in Ingham. Evacuation orders issued for Townsville suburbs. 2,000+ homes without power. Flooding expected to worsen. Australia pic.twitter.com/hmY6WCtWLj — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) February 2, 2025

Over 2,000 Homes Left Without Power, Evacuations Issued in North Queensland

At least one person has died as North Queensland faces a devastating flood emergency. Thousands have been forced to evacuate....🌊 pic.twitter.com/xK3cN3kYNb — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 2, 2025

