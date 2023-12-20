In a shocking incident captured on CCTV at Westfield Whitford City shopping centre in Australia, a pet owner threw her Maltese shih-tzu, Princess, off a multi-story garage, causing horrific injuries. Princess was later euthanized due to the severity of her injuries. The 26-year-old woman, who admitted to the crime on Facebook, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and banned from owning an animal for ten years. Her 23-year-old partner, present during the incident, was fined USD 2500 and banned from owning animals for three years for neglecting veterinary care for Princess. The distressing footage went viral, leading to the arrest of the woman. Man Rescues Dog from Kangaroo Attack in Australia, Video Goes Viral.

Pet Owner Jailed for Throwing Dog off Garage

NEW: 26 year old woman has been sent to jail for throwing her Maltese shih-tzu named Princess off of a parking garage in Australia. What a disgusting person. The 10 year old dog plunged about 30 feet to the ground where she was later found by someone passing by. Princess was… pic.twitter.com/I1P7XiGaZh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2023

26 year old woman has been sent to jail for throwing her Maltese shih-tzu named Princess off of a parking garage in Australia. The 10 year old dog plunged about 30 feet to the ground where she was later found by someone passing by.Princess was later put down due to the injuries. pic.twitter.com/1DfYpIogbU — Uncut Version International (@uncutversion123) December 20, 2023

Woman Throws Dog

26 year old woman has been sent to jail for throwing her Maltese shih-tzu named Princess off of a parking garage in Australia. What a horrible person. The 10 year old dog plunged about 30 feet to the ground where she was later found by someone passing by. Princess was later… pic.twitter.com/U8z8ufZPPu — Wilsonxdi (@wilsonxdi) December 20, 2023

Perth Woman Sentenced To 12 Months In Jail After Video Of Her Throwing Pet Dog Off Parking Terrace Goes Viral The 26-year-old woman who was caught throwing her pet Maltese shih-Tzu named Princess off the terrace of a parking lot in Australia's Perth has been sent to jail for her… pic.twitter.com/mTTuSEb3DY — Social News Daily (@SocialNewsDail2) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)