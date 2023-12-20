In a shocking incident captured on CCTV at Westfield Whitford City shopping centre in Australia, a pet owner threw her Maltese shih-tzu, Princess, off a multi-story garage, causing horrific injuries. Princess was later euthanized due to the severity of her injuries. The 26-year-old woman, who admitted to the crime on Facebook, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and banned from owning an animal for ten years. Her 23-year-old partner, present during the incident, was fined USD 2500 and banned from owning animals for three years for neglecting veterinary care for Princess. The distressing footage went viral, leading to the arrest of the woman. Man Rescues Dog from Kangaroo Attack in Australia, Video Goes Viral.

Pet Owner Jailed for Throwing Dog off Garage

Woman Throws Dog

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)