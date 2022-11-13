After a user claimed on Twitter that Elon Musk has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by Monday or else they will be fired, Musk clarified that Twitter’s remote work policy is the same as Tesla and SpaceX. He said that those who can be in office should be. However, employees for whom it is not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying at home is fine. Musk said that remote working is ok if their manager vouches for excellence of the employee. Elon Musk Asks ‘What Is Quill?’ After Twitter User Says Microblogging Platform Acquired App To Improve Its DMs

Check Tweet by Elon Musk:

This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence. Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022

