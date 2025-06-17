Customers across Iran are reportedly facing access issues with Bank Sepah. According to Fars News Agency, the Bank Sepah outage is due to a cyberattack claimed by a hacker group allegedly linked to Israel. As per the report, the breach has disrupted the bank’s operations and could impact gas stations that rely on Sepah for transaction processing. The bank authorities expect the issue to be resolved within a few hours. “We went to the branch, and it was closed. We have no access to our account,” one customer told Iran International. Israel-Iran Conflict: Ali Shadmani, Iran’s Military Chief and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Close Aide, Killed in Tehran Air Strike.

Iran International, a news outlet affiliated with the Iranian opposition, is reporting that multiple branches of Iran’s Bank Sepah, which is linked to the Iranian military, were closed on Tuesday. According to the report, customers said they were unable to access their accounts.… pic.twitter.com/Ml16mnoAkb — Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) June 17, 2025

ATMs of Sepah Bank, which mainly serves security forces, have stopped functioning across Iran.. https://t.co/cwEDBBs2YH pic.twitter.com/3LvWTEbpWe — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) June 17, 2025

#BREAKING Banking collapse fears rise in Iran • Widespread reports of ATM & card reader failures • Multiple bank branches shut, services unavailable • Panic spreads as citizens fear losing all money • Comes amid Israel-Iran war & tightened airspace lockdown#Iran… pic.twitter.com/l1GTPgXGxS — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 17, 2025

BREAKING: Major problems with accessing bank services in Iran. Both ATMs and card readers aren’t working at many locations. Lots of bank offices are closed. Panic is starting to spread as people fear that they have lost their life savings. pic.twitter.com/KQGXbPRX7o — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 17, 2025

