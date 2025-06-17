Customers across Iran are reportedly facing access issues with Bank Sepah. According to Fars News Agency, the Bank Sepah outage is due to a cyberattack claimed by a hacker group allegedly linked to Israel. As per the report, the breach has disrupted the bank’s operations and could impact gas stations that rely on Sepah for transaction processing. The bank authorities expect the issue to be resolved within a few hours. “We went to the branch, and it was closed. We have no access to our account,” one customer told Iran International. Israel-Iran Conflict: Ali Shadmani, Iran’s Military Chief and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Close Aide, Killed in Tehran Air Strike.

