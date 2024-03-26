Vietnam on Tuesday, March 26, confirmed that a 21-year-old student who died over the weekend was infected with H5N1 bird flu. The Health Ministry of Vietnam said that there is a potential risk of avian flu infection spreading in humans. The development comes after a 21-year-old student at Nha Trang University reportedly died from an H5 influenza virus infection. Meanwhile, the Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health asked the Health Department in Khánh Hoà Province to strengthen the control of avian influenza to prevent transmission to humans. So far, six bird flu outbreaks have been recorded in six provinces and cities across Vietnam. Most Dangerous Virus In World: From Ebola to Bird Flu, Know About 10 Most Deadly Virus That Can Create Health Emergency.

Student in Vietnam Dies From H5N1 Influenza

While it's unknown how he was infected, he reported catching wild birds around Lunar New Year. No reports of sick or dead poultry near his home. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)