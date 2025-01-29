Korean New Year, also called Seollal, is a significant Korean celebration. It marks the start of the Lunar New Year and is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by millions every year. Korean New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. It is usually celebrated at the same time as the Chinese New Year. The Korean New Year or Seollal date varies every year as it is dependent on the lunar calendar. During this time, people travel back to their hometowns and celebrate the festival with traditional games, cultural events, performances, traditional Korean delicacies like tteokguk, and dressing up in the hanbok. It is a time for families to come together, celebrate, reflect on the past, and look forward to a bright and positive year and future. To celebrate the day and to mark the start of the Lunar New Year, netizens took to social media to share Korean New Year 2025 wishes, greetings, messages and quotes, and Seollal images and wallpapers. Korean New Year 2025 Date: What Makes Seollal So Special? Historical Origins, Significance and Cultural Background To Celebrate the Traditional Festival.

Korean New Year Wishes

HAPPY SEOLLAL KOREAN NEW YEAR 2025 WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK 🫶🥰 pic.twitter.com/7yRkRKk19q — (FAN)Helena Romero Jeon.97 (@HelenaR86016470) January 28, 2025

Korean New Year Greetings

Wishing you all a wonderful Seollal (Lunar New Year) filled with joy 😆 and love 💖! 새해 복 많이 받으세요!🙇‍♀️🙇‍♂️ Saehae Bok Mani Badeuseyo!🙇‍♀️🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jThuAJn938 — Korean Cultural Centre AU (@KCCAustralia) January 29, 2025

Korean New Year Messages

To all my Korean moots I wish you a Happy New Lunar Year! pic.twitter.com/dkH4OPEJqv — 😉😥🥑oanamp11/fan account (@oanamp11) January 28, 2025

Korean New Year Images

happy korean new year to the korean stays as well 💖 pic.twitter.com/DMe7jUeiAY — 𝙎𝙀𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙈𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙈𝘼𝘾𝙔 💫 (@SeungSupremacy) January 29, 2025

Korean New Year Wallpapers

Hello, ELYSIA Community! Korean New Year has arrived! 🎊 Wishing you a warm time with family and friends, and a year full of blessings. Have a wonderful Korean New Year! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Hxe3JFIrmb — ELYSIA (@ELYSIA_HQ) January 29, 2025

