Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival is a significant and traditional holiday, especially in China. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by billions around the world. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. The Lunar New Year is celebrated on a different date as the traditional Chinese lunar calendar is followed. During this time, millions of people travel back to their hometowns and celebrate the Spring Festival with loved ones. Families and friends get together and enjoy dragon dances, traditional performances, delicious foods, and follow rituals and customs. It is the time for reunions, cultural traditions, and hope for a positive and bright future. Chinese New Year 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake, which signifies a period of transformation, growth, and creativity. To celebrate the day and the start of the Lunar New Year, netizens took to social media to share Chinese New Year 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers. Chinese New Year 2025 Date: Know Year of the Wood Snake Meaning and Significance To Welcome Lunar New Year and Celebrate the Spring Festival.

Chinese New Year Wishes

Wishing you a wonderful Chinese New Year with full of happiness, love, and prosperity. Enjoy the festivities! Gong Xi Fa Cai! pic.twitter.com/LAUDZEa5sc — Dro  (@drolanlegasvi) January 29, 2025

Chinese New Year Greetings

Happy Chinese New Year pic.twitter.com/2LaiOLIgcM — 𝚆𝙰𝙻𝙺𝙴𝚁 (@musicwalkr) January 29, 2025

Chinese New Year Messages

Happy Chinese New Year to all Chinese friends and those who celebrate this beautiful festival ✨️ 🥂⛩️🎁🎆 pic.twitter.com/l4oN7SQmKd — Ebizo Artist (@ArtistEbizo) January 29, 2025

Chinese New Year Images

Happy Lunar New Year! You look great in your photo! pic.twitter.com/ZgickvUk1F — Craig (@cdp1212) January 29, 2025

Chinese New Year Wallpapers

Happy Lunar New Year! May it be a year of growth, prosperity, and new achievements. pic.twitter.com/j7xh3GWgCX — Valdez (@gfzmw2) January 29, 2025

