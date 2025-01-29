Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Embraces Year of the Wood Snake With Vibrant Artwork To Celebrate Chinese New Year (View Pic)

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is a very significant traditional Chinese holiday. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. It marks the start of the new year according to the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by billions across the globe. Search engine giant Google has joined in the celebrations with a Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle depicting a vibrant snake in honour of the zodiac animal of the year. Chinese New Year 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake. The Doodle celebrates the year of the snake, which is considered a time for transformation, creativity, and growth! View the Lunar New Year Google Doodle below. Chinese New Year 2025 Date: Know Year of the Wood Snake Meaning and Significance To Welcome Lunar New Year and Celebrate the Spring Festival.

Lunar New Year Google Doodle

Lunar New Year Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

