Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Embraces Year of the Wood Snake With Vibrant Artwork To Celebrate Chinese New Year (View Pic)

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival is a very significant traditional holiday. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. Search engine giant Google has joined in the celebrations with a Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle depicting a vibrant snake in honour of the zodiac animal of the year. View the post below.

Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Embraces Year of the Wood Snake With Vibrant Artwork To Celebrate Chinese New Year (View Pic)
Lunar New Year Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)
Socially Nimmi Mathai| Jan 29, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is a very significant traditional Chinese holiday. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. It marks the start of the new year according to the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by billions across the globe. Search engine giant Google has joined in the celebrations with a Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle depicting a vibrant snake in honour of the zodiac animal of the year. Chinese New Year 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake. The Doodle celebrates the year of the snake, which is considered a time for transformation, creativity, and growth! View the Lunar New Year Google Doodle below. Chinese New Year 2025 Date: Know Year of the Wood Snake Meaning and Significance To Welcome Lunar New Year and Celebrate the Spring Festival.

Lunar New Year Google Doodle

Lunar New Year Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
About Chinese New Year China's Spring Festival Chinese Lunar New Year Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations Chinese Lunar New Year Festival Chinese New Year Chinese New Year 2025 Chinese New Year 2025 Date Chinese New Year Celebrations Chinese New Year Date Chinese New Year Dates Chinese New Year Google Doodle Chinese Spring Festival Festivals And Events Google doodle google doodle today google doodles Happy Lunar year Lunar New Year Lunar New Year 2025 Lunar New Year 2025 Date Lunar New Year Festival Lunar New Year Google Doodle Lunar Year spring festival Year of the Snake Year of the Snake Meaning Year of the Wood Snake
ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fsocially%2Fsocial-viral%2Flunar-new-year-2025-google-doodle-search-engine-giant-embraces-year-of-the-snake-with-vibrant-chinese-new-year-doodle-6600888.html&t=Lunar+New+Year+2025+Google+Doodle%3A+Search+Engine+Giant+Embraces+Year+of+the+Wood+Snake+With+Vibrant+Artwork+To+Celebrate+Chinese+New+Year+%28View+Pic%29', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">
Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Embraces Year of the Wood Snake With Vibrant Artwork To Celebrate Chinese New Year (View Pic)
Lunar New Year Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)
Socially Nimmi Mathai| Jan 29, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is a very significant traditional Chinese holiday. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. It marks the start of the new year according to the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by billions across the globe. Search engine giant Google has joined in the celebrations with a Lunar New Year 2025 Google Doodle depicting a vibrant snake in honour of the zodiac animal of the year. Chinese New Year 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake. The Doodle celebrates the year of the snake, which is considered a time for transformation, creativity, and growth! View the Lunar New Year Google Doodle below. Chinese New Year 2025 Date: Know Year of the Wood Snake Meaning and Significance To Welcome Lunar New Year and Celebrate the Spring Festival.

Lunar New Year Google Doodle

Lunar New Year Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
About Chinese New Year China's Spring Festival Chinese Lunar New Year Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations Chinese Lunar New Year Festival Chinese New Year Chinese New Year 2025 Chinese New Year 2025 Date Chinese New Year Celebrations Chinese New Year Date Chinese New Year Dates Chinese New Year Google Doodle Chinese Spring Festival Festivals And Events Google doodle google doodle today google doodles Happy Lunar year Lunar New Year Lunar New Year 2025 Lunar New Year 2025 Date Lunar New Year Festival Lunar New Year Google Doodle Lunar Year spring festival Year of the Snake Year of the Snake Meaning Year of the Wood Snake
You might also like
Korean New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Seollal Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Mark the Start of the Lunar New Year
Viral

Korean New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Seollal Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Mark the Start of the Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Lunar New Year Messages, HD Images, Year of the Wood Snake Wallpapers and Quotes for the Spring Festival
Viral

Chinese New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Lunar New Year Messages, HD Images, Year of the Wood Snake Wallpapers and Quotes for the Spring Festival
Chinese New Year Date Chinese New Year Dates Chinese New Year Google Doodle Chinese Spring Festival Festivals And Events Google doodle google doodle today google doodles Happy Lunar year Lunar New Year Lunar New Year 2025 Lunar New Year 2025 Date Lunar New Year Festival Lunar New Year Google Doodle Lunar Year spring festival Year of the Snake Year of the Snake Meaning Year of the Wood Snake
You might also like
Korean New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Seollal Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Mark the Start of the Lunar New Year
Viral

Korean New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Seollal Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Mark the Start of the Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Lunar New Year Messages, HD Images, Year of the Wood Snake Wallpapers and Quotes for the Spring Festival
Viral

Chinese New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Lunar New Year Messages, HD Images, Year of the Wood Snake Wallpapers and Quotes for the Spring Festival
Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti 2025 Messages: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Videos, Sayings and Quotes To Pay Tribute to the Punjab Kesari and Honour His Legacy
Viral

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti 2025 Messages: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Videos, Sayings and Quotes To Pay Tribute to the Punjab Kesari and Honour His Legacy
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Thoughtful Posts, Images, Wallpapers and Sayings To Observe the Day
Viral

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Thoughtful Posts, Images, Wallpapers and Sayings To Observe the Day
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Thoughtful Posts, Images, Wallpapers and Sayings To Observe the Day
Viral

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Thoughtful Posts, Images, Wallpapers and Sayings To Observe the Day

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Delhi vs Railways Ranji match
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change
Google Trends Google Trends
Delhi vs Railways Ranji match
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump