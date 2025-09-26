Grand Central Terminal plunged into darkness Thursday night, September 25, as a sudden power outage left commuters navigating the historic station using only their phone lights. The blackout, which began at 8:28 PM and lasted until 9:17 PM, affected both the upper and lower levels, though Grand Central Madison remained powered. Despite the disruption, train services continued uninterrupted, and no injuries were reported. MTA officials attributed the outage to a "drop in voltage" to the feeder network, emphasising that power was fully restored within minutes. Video shared on social media captured the glowing sea of lights as New Yorkers adapted to the brief but unexpected blackout. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

🚨🇺🇸 GRAND CENTRAL GOES DARK: COMMUTERS FORCED TO NAVIGATE BY PHONE LIGHT NYC's most elegant terminal turned into world's fanciest cave for 49 minutes Thursday night. The city's response? Exactly what you'd expect. PEAK NEW YORK MOMENTS: -Oyster Bar diners: Keep eating in… pic.twitter.com/vABUgmiwRm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 26, 2025

Blackout in Grand Central pic.twitter.com/4IWssYisEh — JasonForrest (@Jasonforrestftw) September 26, 2025

