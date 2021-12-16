Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie on Thursday named their newborn daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. The UK Prime Minister revealed their newborn daughter's first look during a visit to a vaccination centre in Kent today.

🚨 BREAKING: Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have named their baby daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson https://t.co/VWZyTYWzFM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)