An ugly brawl broke out in the Kosovo Parliament after an Opposition MP allegedly threw water at Prime Minister Albin Kurti. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip shows an Opposition MP walking towards PM Albin Kurti and allegedly throwing water at him before proceeding to throw water at members of his government. Soon, the situation escalates as an ugly fight breaks out between members of the parliament. The video also shows opposition MPs attacking Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other members of the Government. As per a report in Wion News, the incident took place after a heated three-day debate which revolved around an audio recording involving a member of the ruling party and an official from the Serb-majority north. Brawl Erupts in Kosovo Parliament During Prime Minister's Speech on Defusing Tensions with Serbs.

Opposition MP Throws Water at Prime Minister

Brawl breaks out in the Kosovo Parliament after an Opposition MP threw water at the Prime Minister.pic.twitter.com/OP2DG0F9YX — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)