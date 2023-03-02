In a shocking incident that took place in United States, two students were allegedly stabbed and one was killed at Santa Rosa. As per reports, the incident took place at California high school. Police officials said that a 16-year-old student, who was involved in a fight at a Northern California high school was brutally stabbed in front of a classroom full of students. Besides, another student also suffered a stab wound. The police have taken the suspect, a 15-year-old freshman, into custody. US Shooting: One Dead, 10 Injured in Overnight Shootings at Nightclub, Say Memphis Police.

Two Students Stabbed at California High School

BREAKING: 2 students stabbed, 1 killed, at Santa Rosa, California high school — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)