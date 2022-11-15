Democratic leader Katie Hobbs won the Arizona governor's race. According to reports, Hobbs defeated Kari Lake. Reportedly, Trump's ally falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Katie Hobbs Wins Arizona Governor's Race; Defeats Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake.

Katie Hobbs Wins Arizona Governor’s Race

BREAKING: Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor's race, defeating Kari Lake (R) - NBC — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)