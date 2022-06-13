Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe for use in children aged under 5 years, said FDA. US Food and Drug Administration, in a review, said, "available data support the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3-dose primary series in preventing COVID-19 in the age group of 6 months through 5 years."

