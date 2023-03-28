A massive blaze erupted at a migrant detention facility on the US-Mexico border, according to a report in BNO News. As per the report, a fire broke out at the Northern Mexico Migration Institute. Reportedly, the fire is said to have broken out due to a riot. So far, the blaze has claimed at least 39 lives. A few other media reports said that about 40 individuals have been transported to hospitals and their condition is said to be unknown. Joe Biden Inspects Busy Port of Entry Along US-Mexico Border.

Fire Breaks Out at Detention Facility on US-Mexico Border

BREAKING: Fire kills at least 39 migrants at detention facility on the U.S.-Mexico border https://t.co/cJguO0xd7O — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2023

