In a shocking incident, a gunman opened fire at two schools in Brazil on Friday. The shooting incident took place at schools in southeast Brazil. There are reports that around three people were killed and nine people were injured after the gunman opened fire at the schools. The shooter fled the spot after the firing incident. Further details are awaited. Also Read | Walmart Mass Shooting Videos: Firing at Chesapeake Supermarket Leaves Multiple Victims in Virginia, Gunman Reportedly Dead.

Gunman Opens Fire at Two Schools in Brazil

BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at 2 schools in southeast Brazil, killing at least 3 people and injuring 9 others before fleeing the scene — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 25, 2022

