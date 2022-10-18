Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi is reportedly missing. Rekabi, who went viral after refusing to wear a headscarf while competing in Seoul, had her phone and passport confiscated. Reports also said that Rekabi's current status is unknown. Reports also said that Rekabi could be arrested for defying the hijab rule for female athletes once she is back in the country.

Mahsa Amini Death Row: Iran Sees ‘Major’ Internet Disruption Amid Renewed Protests.

Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi’s Phone and Passport Confiscated

BREAKING: Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who went viral after refusing to wear a headscarf while competing in Seoul, had her phone and passport confiscated. Her current status is unknown - BBC pic.twitter.com/QxiRXEQHXp — BNO News (@BNONews) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)