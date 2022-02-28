A group of Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island who refused to surrender to invading Russian forces is still alive, according to reports. Reportedly, they were taken as prisoners by the Russian forces. An audio clip of one soldier telling the Russian warship to “go f*** yourself” became a beacon of resistance across the country. ‘Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself’, What Ukrainian Border Guards Stationed on Snake Island told Russians (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Reports that Ukrainian troops on Snake Island who told Russian warship to 'go f*** yourself' are alive and were taken as prisoners — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2022

