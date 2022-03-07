In a major breakthrough, Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. The move comes on French President Emmanuel Macron's request, added Sputnik. Russia continues heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine and have made heavy destruction.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Russia declares ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov, and Sumy from 10 a.m. Moscow time to allow for evacuations — BNO News (@BNONews) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)