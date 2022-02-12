Russian diplomatic staff are leaving Ukraine amid the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian state-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported. "Russian diplomats and consular officers in Ukraine have begun to leave for Russia," the report added.

Check Tweet:

