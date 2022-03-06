Defence Ministry of Russia on Sunday said that countries which use their airfields to supply Ukraine with fighter jets may be considered as participants in the conflict. Eleventh day into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the UN-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: Russia's Defense Ministry says countries which use their airfields to supply Ukraine with fighter jets may be regarded as participants in the conflict — BNO News (@BNONews) March 6, 2022

