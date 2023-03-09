US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalised after falling during a private dinner at a hotel. According to his spokesman, McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner and has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment. Further information into the incident is awaited. Eric Garcetti's Nomination as US Ambassador to India Passed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Mitch McConnell Hospitalised:

BREAKING: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell taken to hospital after falling at D.C. hotel — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 9, 2023

