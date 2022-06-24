The Supreme Court of United States on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The 50 years old ruling recognized women's constitutional abortion rights and also legalised it in the US. The U.S. Supreme Court passed the decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe vs Wade ruling. The Supreme Court ruling, which was powered by its conservative majority of 6-3, upheld the Republican-backed Mississippi law which bans abortion after 15 weeks. The ban that was passed by the court on Friday is expected to lead to prohibition of abortions in half of the states. Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

