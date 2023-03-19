UBS Group AG has agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG, according to media reports. The government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis that threatened to spread across global financial markets. UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse: Switzerland Considering Full or Partial Nationalisation of Financial Firm.

UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse:

BREAKING: UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion to end crisis - Bloomberg — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)