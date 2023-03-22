Uganda passed the anti-LGBT law on Tuesday (March 21). According to this law, someone caught to be in a same-sex relationship has to serve at least 10 years of imprisonment. The Anti-Homosexuality 2023 Bill received unanimous support in parliament, with all 389 legislators, who were present, supporting it. LGBT History Month 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance of the Pride Month .

Anti-Homosexuality 2023 Bill Passed in Uganda

BREAKING: Uganda passes the Anti-Homosexuality 2023 bill, punishing same-sex activity with up to 10 years in prison. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 21, 2023

