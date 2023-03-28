The United States and Japan have reached a deal on trade in minerals that are key components of electric vehicle batteries, according to a tweet by The Spectator Index. According to a report in Reuters, the deal trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals is the key to strengthening their battery supply chains. The deal also grants Japanese automakers wider access to a new $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit. US NSA Sullivan Appreciates Japanese PM Kishida's 'successful' Visit to India.

US and Japan Strike Trade Deal

BREAKING: US and Japan have reached a deal on trade in minerals that are key components of electric vehicle batteries — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 28, 2023

