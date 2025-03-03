A man named Brent Chapman recently underwent a "tooth in eye" surgery to restore his sight, the first of its kind in Canada. According to reports, the procedure uses a tooth of the patient which is to be used as a structure for an artificial cornea. However, before the tooth can be put in the eye, it is placed in the cheek after being shaved into a rectangle. Post this, a hole is drilled in the tooth and a lens is placed inside. Next, the tooth is then implanted in the cheek for a period of three months. Speaking about the surgery, Dr Greg Moloney said, "The tooth doesn’t have any connective tissue that I can actually pass a suture through to connect it to the eyeball. So the point of implanting it for three months is for it to gain the layer of supporting tissue." Brent Chapman, who has already had the first surgery, will be going into the phase 2 when it's time to remove the tooth from the cheek. Notably, the second surgery will require doctors to remove Chapman's iris and lens, before sewing the tooth into his eye. If successful, the surgery will allow Chapman to see through the small hole. Justin Trudeau to Bring Up Donald Trump’s Threat to Annex Canada in Meeting with King Charles.

Canadian Man Undergoes 'Tooth in Eye Surgery To Restore His Sight

Canadian man undergoes "tooth in eye" surgery to restore his sight, the first of its kind in Canada. The procedure uses a tooth of the patient to be used as a structure for an artificial cornea. Before the tooth can be put in the eye, it is placed in the cheek, following it… pic.twitter.com/4M9zz1VFFx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)