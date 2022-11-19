On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media and said "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom." Sunak's statement came after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his post on Twitter, Sunak said. "We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa." Besides Sunak, Zelenskyy also shared a video where he can be seen meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.

Britain Knows What It Means To Fight for Freedom

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу. Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

