According to reports, Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William traveled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the news that doctors were concerned about her health. Earlier in the day, the Royal Family of Britain said "Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision". The statement also said that the Queen is comfortable and at Balmoral. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said, "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

