In a tragic incident, two people were killed and five were injured after a car crashed and jumped a curb before going onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn. The incident took place in Bensonhurst on Monday afternoon. In the CCTV footage, the white vehicle could be seen breaking the red light and colliding with a black SUV before jumping on the curb. Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

Brooklyn Hit-and-Run Video:

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple pedestrians have been hit and killed after vehicle crashed onto a curb ⁰📌#Bensonhurst | #Brooklyn Police are reporting that Two people have been killed and five 5 others have been injured, with two critically, after a speeding car traveling at a high rate… https://t.co/Hq1527u2zK pic.twitter.com/eYJXSFULFg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

