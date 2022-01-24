The Burkina Faso army officer on Monday made and announcement on the state television that they had 'seized power in a coup'. Burkina Faso’s army said government and parliament had been dissolved. The army broadcast came after two days of confusion and fear in the country, where heavy gunfire erupted at army camps on Sunday.

BREAKING: The military in Burkina Faso says it has seized power in a coup. The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who said both the government and parliament had been dissolved.https://t.co/8lEx6L1vs3 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)