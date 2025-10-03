A massive explosion rocked Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County late Thursday night, October 2, triggering a large fire that sent thick plumes of smoke into the night sky. Firefighters rushed to the scene after multiple reports of an explosion, with witnesses comparing the blast to a small earthquake. Officials confirmed the blaze was contained to one section of the refinery, with no evacuations ordered, though residents were urged to remain indoors due to possible air quality issues. Videos shared on social media by user @divalbanerjee captured the dramatic flames and black smoke rising high above the facility. California Blast: 3 Killed in Explosion at Police Training Facility in US (Watch Videos).

Explosion Triggers Blaze at Chevron Refinery in LA

Chevron Refinery Fire After Huge Explosion in California

Massive Explosion at El Segundo

Fire Breaks Out at Chevron Refinery in Los Angeles

California Governor Takes Action After Blast at Chevron Refinery

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Governor Gavin Newsom Press Office). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)