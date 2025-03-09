A driver rammed a vehicle into a CarMax dealership in California’s Inglewood on Saturday afternoon, injuring eight people, including employees and customers. Authorities responded around 2 pm to the crash at the dealership on the 8600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard. According to Inglewood police, the suspect, a customer who had just exited the building following a dispute, intentionally drove into the dealership. Six people sustained minor injuries, while two were critically hurt. The driver attempted to flee but was quickly arrested by LAPD officers. CarMax released a statement expressing sorrow over the incident, emphasizing their commitment to safety and cooperation with authorities. The investigation is ongoing as police determine the motive behind the attack. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

Driver Rams Car into CarMax Dealership in Inglewood

JUST IN: Multiple people injured, with two in critical condition, after a driver rammed a car into a CarMax in Inglewood, California. 8 people are injured according to officials following an incident at CarMax. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, six people… pic.twitter.com/em8XG0oVef — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2025

