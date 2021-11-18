Pictures and videos shared on social media, shows the damage to the Coquihalla Highway. Damage was caused due to flooding and mudslides following storms on Sunday and Monday in serval parts of British Columbia.

The Coquihalla highway is completely snapped in two. Surreal to see from the air. #bcstorm #bcfloods @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/IRNUmlsoLl — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 16, 2021

