Complaints were made from the leaders of the Hindu community in Canada to the High Commission of India in Ottawa about disrespect of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film which is showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. High Commission of India in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities and event organizers to withdraw all provocative material after receiving complaints from Canada's Hindu community leaders.

"Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event". "We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action". "We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material" stated the High Commission of India in Ottawa in its press release.

