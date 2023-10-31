In a shocking incident in Canada, a semi-truck repotted crashed into a trailer loaded with USD 100,000 worth of fireworks, thereby causing an explosion which led to a spectacular display. As per local officials, the incident took place on Thursday, October 26, at around 10 pm in Hope, British Columbia. Officials said that a pickup truck with a trailer had pulled over on the side of the highway when it was reportedly struck from behind by a semi-truck carrying a large load of fireworks worth USD 100,000. The impact of the collision was such that it ignited spectacular fireworks after the crash. Luckily, both drivers were able to exit their vehicles safely and on time. Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians Among Three Killed After Aircraft Crashes in British Columbia.

Road Accident in Canada

🚨#WATCH: As Semi-Truck Crashes Into Trailer Loaded with $100,000 Worth of Fireworks exploded causing a spectacular display 📌#Hope | #Canada ⁰Canada officials say a pickup truck with a trailer had pulled over on the side of the highway when it was struck from behind by a… pic.twitter.com/PMQLomLBlg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 31, 2023

