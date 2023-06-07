Smoke from wildfires in Canada has reached New York City and New Jersey in the United States. The Canada wildfires have filled sky of New York City and New Jersey with smoke. Videos and photos shared by locals show an orange haze covering the NYC. Pictures and videos of smoke from the Canada wildfires covering skies in New York City and New Jersey are widely circulated on social media. Canada is currently dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec. Nova Scotia Wildfires Update: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Terms Wildfire Situation in Halifax 'Incredibly Serious', Says Ready To Provide Any Support and Assistance.

Canada Wildfires Smoke Reached the United States:

WATCH: Smoke from wildfires in Canada reaches New York City pic.twitter.com/3XLQ6Cxido — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

Our planet is on fire. This is NYC right now, full of smoke from wildfires in Canada. If we don’t protect our planet, this will become a daily occurrence. NYC, please stay in today as we are under an air quality alert. pic.twitter.com/0qTStTwEju — Skylar Moore 🗽🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@skylarqueens) June 6, 2023

Canada Wildfire Is great Can’t even breath how do you let a fire spread that much bro New York and New Jersey can hardly see the sun and they use it to push an environmental agenda instead of talking about how they can’t put the Wildfire out pic.twitter.com/Hx0vRdaVAj — Tommy (@vintage_tom1) June 6, 2023

A normal look outside my apartment vs today in NYC. Air quality here is horrible due to the smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada. NYC currently has some of the worst air quality in the world pic.twitter.com/JAIkSZybNt — Dylan DeBruyn (@DylanDeBruynWX) June 6, 2023

