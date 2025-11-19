In a major crackdown on religious groups, Chinese authorities have arrested 18 pastors from the underground Zion Church in Beihai, citing "illegal use of information networks," a charge aimed at penalising preaching without government approval. Reportedly, the arrests, part of a wider detention of nearly 30 church leaders in October, come amid stricter rules on online sermons and religious activities. Zion Church, with around 5,000 regular worshippers, had grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic through online and small in-person gatherings. Founder Jin Mingri, held in Beihai City No. 2 Detention Centre, reportedly faces difficulty accessing legal counsel, raising concerns for his health and safety. Notably, the US and international observers have condemned the detentions, urging Beijing to release the church leaders, highlighting ongoing tensions over religious freedom in China. China Warns Its Citizens Against Japan Travel Amid Rising Tensions over Taiwan Remarks.

18 Pastors From Underground Zion Church Arrested in China

🇨🇳 CHINA ARRESTS 18 PASTORS FROM UNDERGROUND MEGACHURCH China has detained 18 leaders from Zion Church, accusing them of “illegally using information networks,” which basically means preaching without permission. Nearly 30 were taken in October, but this group now faces trial… https://t.co/LxXw07BPxu pic.twitter.com/DEz4a8LnoI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)