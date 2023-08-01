After tearing through the Philippines, Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, moved northward over China and landed in the southern province of Fujian. Beijing and its surroundings were pounded by torrential rain, with the city receiving nearly as much precipitation in just 40 hours as it typically receives in the whole month of July. According to Chinese state media, as the unrelenting downpour entered its fourth day, eleven people have died as a result of the severe rain in Beijing. At 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) on Tuesday, another 27 individuals were still missing, according to state broadcaster CCTV. China Floods Videos: Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods in Beijing and Other Parts; Scary Footages Show Severe Flooding and Cars Being Swept Away.

Floods in Beijing

UPDATE: At least 11 dead, including 2 rescue workers, and 27 still missing after Beijing floods https://t.co/14jSOTqH6b — BNO News (@BNONews) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)