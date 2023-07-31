Typhoon Doksuri triggered torrential rains and heavy flooding in Beijing, and other parts of China, prompting authorities to issue the highest warning alert for flooding in the Capital. Thousands of people from flood-prone regions were safely evacuated as the flood control centre issued an L-1 emergency alert to warn citizens and advise precautionary measures. Shocking videos from the region depict cars being washed away in overflowing rivers and firefighters rescuing a man trapped in his car amidst strong gushing floodwaters. The state television reported on the havoc caused by the heavy rains and flash floods across northern China. China Floods: Beijing Issues Highest Warning Alert for Flooding as Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides.

Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Severe Flooding in Beijing

