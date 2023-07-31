Typhoon Doksuri triggered torrential rains and heavy flooding in Beijing, and other parts of China, prompting authorities to issue the highest warning alert for flooding in the Capital. Thousands of people from flood-prone regions were safely evacuated as the flood control centre issued an L-1 emergency alert to warn citizens and advise precautionary measures. Shocking videos from the region depict cars being washed away in overflowing rivers and firefighters rescuing a man trapped in his car amidst strong gushing floodwaters. The state television reported on the havoc caused by the heavy rains and flash floods across northern China. China Floods: Beijing Issues Highest Warning Alert for Flooding as Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides.

Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Severe Flooding in Beijing

A man trapped in his car in strong gushing floodwaters in China was rescued by firefighters while other people were evacuated from their homes in the capital as torrential rains followed Typhoon Doksuri, the state television reported pic.twitter.com/jNzcEqNy7A — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2023

🚨The Mentougou area, #Beijing, faces heavy rainfall due to #Typhoon #Doksuri. Thousands of people from flood-prone areas were safely evacuated. The flood control center issued an L-1 emergency alert to warn citizens of potential flooding and advised measures to prevent incidents pic.twitter.com/r0cpAMmaCc — iChongqing (@iChongqing_CIMC) July 31, 2023

Massive floods due to heavy rains in Beijing, China 🇨🇳 TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/h8gJ8qo5fJ — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) July 31, 2023

BREAKING: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing: authorities pic.twitter.com/mbWiJJgu9k — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) July 31, 2023

I hope nobody inside these cars washing down an overflowing river near #Beijing’s west fifth ring road. They appear to have been washed off the collapsed bridge. Heavy driving rain and flooding causing havoc across northern #China. pic.twitter.com/RgLpP5vrpD — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)