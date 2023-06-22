Beijing, Jun 22: Authorities in northwestern China say 31 people have been killed and seven injured in a massive gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan. China Restaurant Blast Video: 31 Killed in Gas Explosion at Eatery in Yinchuan.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as people gathered on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. China Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Industrial Area in Zhejiang Province, 11 Dead.

Gas Explosion in Yinchuan:

BREAKING: Gas explosion rips through restaurant in northern China, killing at least 31 people pic.twitter.com/X8lBqh5qCE — BNO News (@BNONews) June 22, 2023

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, attributed to poor government supervision, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees.

