Two people were killed when a car accidently fell from the third floor of the showroom in Shanghai, Chinese electric carmaker Nio said. According to reports, one member of staff and a person from a partner company died in the crash.

#NIO #ET5 testing vehicle losses control, falls off 3rd floor of a building in Jiading, 1 passer-by reportedly dead, driver condition unknown. (D1EV) pic.twitter.com/0pqHiSQWvJ — Moneyball (@DKurac) June 23, 2022

