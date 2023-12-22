Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in the cipher case. The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to Khan on Friday, December 22. The 71-year-old Imran Khan was arrested in August after a case was lodged against him for divulging a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by Pakistan's embassy in Washington March, 2023. Imran Khan AI Speech From Jail: Former Pakistan PM Addresses Supporters Using Artificial Intelligence From Prison Ahead of General Elections (Watch Video).

Pakistan's Supreme Court Grants Bail To Imran Khan in Cipher Case:

BREAKING: Supreme court of Pakistan grants bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in cipher case pic.twitter.com/f3PrfpSaTU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 22, 2023

