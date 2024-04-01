The Pentecostal Determine Church of God in Cleveland, Ohio, erupted in flames, engulfing the structure in a massive fire. Constructed over 150 years ago, the historic church stood witness to the passage of time until the blaze struck. Fortunately, the building was vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters battled the blaze, which reportedly erupted around 7 am in the condemned structure located in the 9100 block of Miles Park. Upon arrival, fire officials witnessed flames bursting out from the top of the church, prompting intense efforts to contain the fire. Tornado Hits Ohio: Video Shows Extremely Dangerous Tornado Wreaking Havoc in Parts of US State, Mass Casualty Feared in Indian Lake.

Historic Cleveland Church Engulfed in Flames

WATCH: Historic Cleveland church built more than 150 years ago goes up in flames. Thankfully, no one was inside the building at the time of the incident. Month of April is this you? Sad! pic.twitter.com/PBvaOvRSsT — vanrobbin1 🇧🇪 🇳🇬 (@vanrobbin11) April 1, 2024

Blaze Engulfs Pentecostal Determine Church of God

WATCH A historic Cleveland church, constructed over 150 years ago, is engulfed in flames. Fortunately, there were no individuals inside the structure during the incident. pic.twitter.com/EagyYgNwgk — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)